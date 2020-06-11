Robyn Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robyn Campbell, NP
Overview
Robyn Campbell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
Locations
1
NW Murray Road600 NW Murray Rd Ste 210, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 524-2626Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was an annual visit. She does not keep you waiting which I love! Everyone in the office are very nice.
About Robyn Campbell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740226810
Robyn Campbell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robyn Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Robyn Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Campbell.
