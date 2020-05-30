See All Physicians Assistants in Boynton Beach, FL
Robyn Burres, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Robyn Burres, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robyn Burres, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boynton Beach, FL. 

Robyn Burres works at Boynton Beach SKin in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Lauren Hartman, PA-C
Lauren Hartman, PA-C
10 (3)
View Profile
Michael Veech, PA-C
Michael Veech, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Boynton Beach Skin
    7740 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 752-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robyn Burres?

    May 30, 2020
    I had the upmost pleasure of working with Robyn as her assistant. Robyn is the most caring provider to her patients. Not only is she extremely intelligent and knows Dermatology, but she goes out of her way to make sure her patients have the best care possible. It was a pleasure to work with her everyday and see how happy her patients were to see her. I would recommend her for all of your skincare, wound care, and skin cancer needs. Once you meet her you will know you came to the right provider.
    Danian Devereaux — May 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Robyn Burres, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Robyn Burres, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robyn Burres to family and friends

    Robyn Burres' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robyn Burres

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robyn Burres, PA-C.

    About Robyn Burres, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386844322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robyn Burres, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robyn Burres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robyn Burres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robyn Burres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robyn Burres works at Boynton Beach SKin in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Robyn Burres’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Robyn Burres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Burres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robyn Burres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robyn Burres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Robyn Burres, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.