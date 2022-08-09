Robyn Bennetts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robyn Bennetts, ARNP
Overview
Robyn Bennetts, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA.
Robyn Bennetts works at
Locations
Navos2600 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions (206) 933-7214
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robyn Bennetts?
I am a licensed marriage and family therapist. I always refer my clients to Robyn Bennetts for psychiatric care. She is kind, professional and experienced with diverse client needs. Robyn is always collaborative when providing continuity of care for our mutual clients. My clients report relief and gratitude for finally finding a psychiatric provider who takes the time to truly listen to their concerns and carefully prescribe medications if needed.
About Robyn Bennetts, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Robyn Bennetts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robyn Bennetts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Robyn Bennetts works at
4 patients have reviewed Robyn Bennetts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robyn Bennetts.
