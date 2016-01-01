See All Psychologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Robin Zasio, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Zasio works at The Anxiety Treatment Center in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Animal Hoarding Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Robin Zasio, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891852950
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Orgegon State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Zasio, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zasio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zasio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zasio works at The Anxiety Treatment Center in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zasio’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zasio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zasio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

