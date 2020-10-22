Robin Warren-Dorsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Warren-Dorsey, CRNP
Overview
Robin Warren-Dorsey, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1808 Woodlawn Dr Ste H, Baltimore, MD 21207 Directions (410) 298-0734
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robin is awesome.She has been my doctor for a couple years now and would recomend her highly.She really cares about her patients
About Robin Warren-Dorsey, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952626285
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Warren-Dorsey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Warren-Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Robin Warren-Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Warren-Dorsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Warren-Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Warren-Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.