Dr. Robin Ude, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Ude, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robin Ude, PHD is a Counselor in Creve Coeur, MO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 745 Craig Rd Ste 308, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 578-1660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ude?
I had been seeing therapists for years to try to deal with my volatile relationship with my mother. I had some good ones, and some not-so-good ones, so I chose Dr. Ude based on her education and specialties. WOW, I was NOT disappointed!!! She alone was able to help me understand how to be able to have a relationship with my mother, and now we have a wonderful relationship! My attitude is much more loving and compassionateDr. Ude is the best therapist that I've ever seen. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Robin Ude, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1447302393
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ude has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ude accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.