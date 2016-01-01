See All Counselors in Martins Ferry, OH
Dr. Robin Teoli, PHD is a Counselor in Martins Ferry, OH. 

Dr. Teoli works at Southeast Healthcare Services in Martins Ferry, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Healthcare Services
    301 Walnut St, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 340-1205
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Dr. Robin Teoli, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174512800
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Teoli, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teoli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teoli works at Southeast Healthcare Services in Martins Ferry, OH. View the full address on Dr. Teoli’s profile.

    Dr. Teoli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

