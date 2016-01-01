Robin Tedlund, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Tedlund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robin Tedlund, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robin Tedlund, PT is a Physical Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Robin Tedlund works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday5:30am - 10:00pmTuesday5:30am - 10:00pmWednesday5:30am - 10:00pmThursday5:30am - 10:00pmFriday5:30am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:30pmSunday7:00am - 6:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Tedlund?
About Robin Tedlund, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1992868210
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Tedlund accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Robin Tedlund using Healthline FindCare.
Robin Tedlund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Tedlund works at
Robin Tedlund has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Tedlund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Tedlund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Tedlund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.