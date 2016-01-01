See All Cardiologists in Winston Salem, NC
Robin St Clair, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Robin St Clair, PA-C

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robin St Clair, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Robin St Clair works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem
    186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8199
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Robin St Clair?

    Photo: Robin St Clair, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Robin St Clair, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Robin St Clair to family and friends

    Robin St Clair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Robin St Clair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robin St Clair, PA-C.

    About Robin St Clair, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093857765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin St Clair, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin St Clair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robin St Clair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin St Clair works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Robin St Clair’s profile.

    Robin St Clair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin St Clair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin St Clair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin St Clair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.