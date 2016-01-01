Robin Silverman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Silverman, PA
Overview
Robin Silverman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-2228
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Silverman?
About Robin Silverman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790974590
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Silverman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.