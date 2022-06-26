See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Rome, GA
Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD

Optometry
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD is an Optometrist in Rome, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    421 E 2Nd Ave, Rome, GA 30161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 378-3000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Scoggin?

    Jun 26, 2022
    I have been trying for well over 2 years to find an optometrist who would listen to what I needed and adjust my glasses prescription properly. Frankly I tried the only one in Centre, Alabama and almost very eye doctor in Rome, GA w no success. In most cases I had to take the glasses back at least two times and they still were not right so I requested and received refunds. That is fine but since i need good vision for my work it was not at all acceptable. I did fine one in Rome a year ago or so and while it was overtly expensive the prescription was "an improvement" but not really good and the driving glasses were all but useless. Dr Scoggin paid attention, prescribed very well and prescribed driving (distance) glasses that actually help a great deal. He is very easy to work with, listens, etc. and his staff is excellent. they could not get my new glasses made without sending them off so they directed me to a local place that would do that quickly for a really good price.
    Hal — Jun 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Scoggin to family and friends

    Dr. Scoggin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Scoggin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD.

    About Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346406717
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scoggin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scoggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoggin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoggin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robin Scoggin, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.