Robin Schultz, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robin Schultz, LPC is a Counselor in Warner Robins, GA.
Robin Schultz works at
Locations
Psychological Offices121 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-2365Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Healing Hearts & Homes200 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 919-8460Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It’s taken me a long time to find a therapist that is as helpful as Robin is. She is a lifesaver. Extremely caring and compassionate but also helps you own your problems!!
About Robin Schultz, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Schultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Schultz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Schultz works at
4 patients have reviewed Robin Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.