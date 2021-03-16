Robin Rye, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Rye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robin Rye, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robin Rye, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Whiteville, NC.
Robin Rye works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whiteville Med Associates823 Jefferson St, Whiteville, NC 28472 Directions (828) 277-4810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Rye?
I love Dr. Rye! Last month, I was accidentally burned by hot grease while cooking. It was a pretty bad burn. She took extra time to ensure I was ok. She and her assistant were so kind to me?? Haven't met all the support staff, but the ones I've dealt with have been great!
About Robin Rye, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639134059
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Rye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Rye accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Rye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Rye works at
4 patients have reviewed Robin Rye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Rye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Rye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Rye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.