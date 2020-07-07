Dr. Robin Rosenthal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Rosenthal, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Rosenthal, PHD is a Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 340 Boulevard NE Ste 345, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 653-0322
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenthal is wonderful as well as her staff! from beginning to end all visits that I have had were great, minimal wait times and friendly staff, they take great care in making families comfortable and help with understanding the visit process from start to finish! She takes time with my son and daughter to get a full picture of what's going on before analyzing, they have made big improvements since seeing her. My son with ADHD has taken to her so wonderfully it's amazing. She has a way with kids that is admirable, She is truly knowledgeable, empathetic, and thorough with her visits and I look forward to continuing with her for the best interest of my children who really love her!!
About Dr. Robin Rosenthal, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1023187341
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
