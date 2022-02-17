Robin Rochow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Rochow, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robin Rochow, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lancaster, PA.
Robin Rochow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Immunology Associates Ltd.2445 MARIETTA AVE, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 393-1365
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Rochow?
Very caring, takes her time, explains things thoroughly.
About Robin Rochow, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356590186
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Rochow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Rochow works at
9 patients have reviewed Robin Rochow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Rochow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Rochow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Rochow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.