Dr. Robin Potter, PSY.D
Dr. Robin Potter, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Phoenix Vet Center
Biltmore Psychology Services, PLLC Phoenix, AZ3747 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 840-4962
- We do not accept health insurance
I went to Dr.Potter with some relational issues, in particular, family relationships. She was an active listener and asked me questions to clarify. She made a few notes but was attentive and her comments were empathic. She created a safe environment and objective feedback. I had at least three appointments with her. I would go back to her.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023284551
- Phoenix Vet Center
- University of Rochester
- Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
