Robin Potestio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Potestio, PA-C
Overview
Robin Potestio, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA.
Robin Potestio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Umass Memorial Medical Center119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Potestio?
About Robin Potestio, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1407274921
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Potestio works at
Robin Potestio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Potestio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Potestio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Potestio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.