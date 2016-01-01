Robin Oden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Oden, NP
Overview
Robin Oden, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Robin Oden works at
Locations
Developmental Behavioral Health Inc.1115 Elkton Dr Ste 403, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 574-6562
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Robin Oden, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508943150
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Oden accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Oden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Robin Oden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Oden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Oden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Oden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.