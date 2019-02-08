Robin O'Dell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin O'Dell, FNP
Overview
Robin O'Dell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 903 Center St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 234-7331
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin O'Dell?
I was seen by Ms. O'Dell for an illness. She has shown so much compassion and professionalism. I highly recommend her. I would not hesitate to bring anyone in my family for her to see them.
About Robin O'Dell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629527908
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin O'Dell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin O'Dell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin O'Dell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin O'Dell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin O'Dell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin O'Dell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.