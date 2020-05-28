Robin Neil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Neil, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Robin Neil, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baton Rouge, LA.
Robin Neil works at
Locations
-
1
Single Minded Counseling Consulting & Coaching LLC8542 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-3372
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Robin has been a life saver. She LISTENS and that is not something that you get with everyone. I have never felt like a burden. She may run late at times but it is because she is taking her time with the patient before you. Sonya is also such a friendly face to see when you walk into the office.
About Robin Neil, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568693232
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Neil accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Robin Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Neil.
