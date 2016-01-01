Robin Medina accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Medina, FNP
Overview
Robin Medina, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clovis, CA.
Robin Medina works at
Locations
-
1
Community Cancer Center785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 387-1900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Robin Medina, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013444165
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Medina works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.