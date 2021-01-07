See All Counselors in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Robin Moore-Chambers, PHD

Counseling
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robin Moore-Chambers, PHD is a Counselor in Bridgeton, MO. 

Dr. Moore-Chambers works at Alexander's Professional Solutions LLC in Bridgeton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alexander's Professional Solutions LLC
    Alexander's Professional Solutions LLC
11520 Saint Charles Rock Rd Ste 215, Bridgeton, MO 63044
(314) 384-6940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2021
    Dr. Robin has been great with my daughter. She has vastly improved her mental health. I will recommend Dr. Robin to anyone.
    — Jan 07, 2021
    About Dr. Robin Moore-Chambers, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841799459
