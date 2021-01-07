Dr. Robin Moore-Chambers, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore-Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Moore-Chambers, PHD
Dr. Robin Moore-Chambers, PHD is a Counselor in Bridgeton, MO.
Alexander's Professional Solutions LLC11520 Saint Charles Rock Rd Ste 215, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 384-6940
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Robin has been great with my daughter. She has vastly improved her mental health. I will recommend Dr. Robin to anyone.
About Dr. Robin Moore-Chambers, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Dr. Moore-Chambers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore-Chambers accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore-Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore-Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore-Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore-Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore-Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.