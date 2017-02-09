Robin McCauley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robin McCauley, MSN
Robin McCauley, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
V A Hospital300 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 882-6071
Nurse McAuley is a superb health professional. Always attentive to the patients needs and concerns. Very thorough in her assessments, opinions, instructions and advise. If she schedules something, it always happens as she orders. Very accessible as well. Courteous and leaves the patient feeling like she is on the "team".
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730191669
