See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Worth, TX
Robin McCauley, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Robin McCauley, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Robin McCauley, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX. 

Robin McCauley works at V A Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gibson Hernandez, RN
Gibson Hernandez, RN
2 (1)
View Profile
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    V A Hospital
    300 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 882-6071

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Robin McCauley?

Feb 09, 2017
Nurse McAuley is a superb health professional. Always attentive to the patients needs and concerns. Very thorough in her assessments, opinions, instructions and advise. If she schedules something, it always happens as she orders. Very accessible as well. Courteous and leaves the patient feeling like she is on the "team".
RANDAL HOWARD in Ft Worth, TX — Feb 09, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Robin McCauley, MSN
How would you rate your experience with Robin McCauley, MSN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Robin McCauley to family and friends

Robin McCauley's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Robin McCauley

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Robin McCauley, MSN.

About Robin McCauley, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730191669
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Robin McCauley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Robin McCauley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Robin McCauley works at V A Hospital in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Robin McCauley’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Robin McCauley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin McCauley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin McCauley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin McCauley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Robin McCauley, MSN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.