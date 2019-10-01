See All Nurse Practitioners in Terre Haute, IN
Robin Likens, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN. 

Robin Likens works at TERRE HAUTE REGIONAL CANCER TREATMENT CENTER in Terre Haute, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terre Haute Regional Hospital
    3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-0021
    Oct 01, 2019
    Robin is so caring. She ALWAYS listens to you. If it wasn't for Robin my husband wouldn't be here! She is very thorough and very professional! We are so fortunate to have her as my husband NP and so is the VA system!
    Oct 01, 2019
    Photo: Robin Likens, NP
    About Robin Likens, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1427005396
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Likens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Likens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Likens works at TERRE HAUTE REGIONAL CANCER TREATMENT CENTER in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Robin Likens’s profile.

    Robin Likens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Likens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Likens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Likens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

