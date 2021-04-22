See All Counselors in Alamogordo, NM
Robin Larocque, LPCC

Robin Larocque, LPCC is a Counselor in Alamogordo, NM. 

Robin Larocque works at Williams Counseling in Alamogordo, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Williams Counseling
    1213 Michigan Ave, Alamogordo, NM 88310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 437-8181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 22, 2021
    A decent counselor and a good listener. However, I asked for a statement and was pretty disappointed by the vague nature of it. She used the words uncomfortable, awkward, and anxious to describe an extreme phobia. Anyone who reads that isn't going to take my issues seriously and will just assume I have run-of-the-mill anxiety issues, and not something that can cause me to face discrimination, lose my job, and suffer psychosomatic symptoms. I didn't need her to believe what I claimed, just that I saw her for these self-reported problems. People always disappoint, what are ya gonna do? Write a review.
    Ben — Apr 22, 2021
    About Robin Larocque, LPCC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1083713689
    Education & Certifications

    • La Placita,
    • Golden Gate University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Larocque, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Larocque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robin Larocque has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Larocque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Larocque works at Williams Counseling in Alamogordo, NM. View the full address on Robin Larocque’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Robin Larocque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Larocque.

