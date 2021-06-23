See All Counselors in Opelika, AL
Robin Kurtz, EDD is a Counselor in Opelika, AL. 

Robin Kurtz works at Grandview Behavioral Health in Opelika, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grandview Behavioral Health
    2114 Executive Park Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 742-8004
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 23, 2021
    Loved our sessions. Felt like I was granted helpful and meaningful insight into my experiences. Thankful for her patience and understanding.
    William — Jun 23, 2021
    About Robin Kurtz, EDD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881795029
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Kurtz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Kurtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Kurtz works at Grandview Behavioral Health in Opelika, AL. View the full address on Robin Kurtz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Robin Kurtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Kurtz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Kurtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Kurtz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

