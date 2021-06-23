Robin Kurtz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Kurtz, EDD
Overview
Robin Kurtz, EDD is a Counselor in Opelika, AL.
Locations
Grandview Behavioral Health2114 Executive Park Dr, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 742-8004
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Loved our sessions. Felt like I was granted helpful and meaningful insight into my experiences. Thankful for her patience and understanding.
About Robin Kurtz, EDD
- Counseling
- English
- 1881795029
Frequently Asked Questions
