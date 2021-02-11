Dr. Knoblach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Knoblach, PHD
Overview
Dr. Robin Knoblach, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Herndon, VA.
Locations
- 1 491 Carlisle Dr Ste B, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 707-8806
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with Dr. Knoblach for a few years. She is an excellent therapist who is both thoughtful and caring in her search for insight but also provides useful problem solving and coping skills.
About Dr. Robin Knoblach, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437270535
Dr. Knoblach accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoblach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoblach. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoblach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoblach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoblach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.