Robin Kauffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Kauffman, PSY
Overview
Robin Kauffman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL.
Robin Kauffman works at
Locations
Broward Counseling Services LLC8030 Peters Rd Ste D106, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 475-9503Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly the best therapist . So understanding . Amazing listener .
About Robin Kauffman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1750590675
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Kauffman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Robin Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.