Dr. Robin Kahwaty, OD
Overview
Dr. Robin Kahwaty, OD is an Optometrist in Wayne, NJ.
Dr. Kahwaty works at
Locations
Costco Optical #1177149 STATE ROUTE 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 890-2772
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Kahwaty for about 4 years now but wearing contacts and glasses for 40 years (living in Nj only 14 of those 40) My vision is very difficult to correct with a bad astigmatism. Dr Kahwaty was the only doctor who ever told me that I needed to line up my contacts in a certain way before putting them in my eyes in order to see best with my astigmatism. I was floored at how much better I could see-- and that no doctor ever bothered explaining that to me! Dr Kahwaty is THOROUGH. She knows what she's talking about and if people are bothered that she is straightforward when giving you information, well so be it. I recommend her wholeheartedly!
About Dr. Robin Kahwaty, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1104983121
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahwaty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahwaty accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahwaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahwaty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahwaty.
