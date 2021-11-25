See All Clinical Psychologists in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Glastonbury, CT. 

Dr. Grant-Hall works at Pyschiatric Medication Management in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Barbara Bunk, PHD
Dr. Barbara Bunk, PHD
2 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pyschiatric Medication Management
    19 Concord St, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 659-8765
    Sunday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grant-Hall?

    Nov 25, 2021
    I'm not sure that the low reviewer went to the same Dr Robin Grant-Hall I'm going to. I think she's professional, warm, caring, and has helping me heal foremost in her mind and actions. I would, and have, recommended her to others. I appreciate her more every time I see her.
    Truly happy — Nov 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grant-Hall to family and friends

    Dr. Grant-Hall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grant-Hall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD.

    About Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851485619
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant-Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grant-Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant-Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grant-Hall works at Pyschiatric Medication Management in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Grant-Hall’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant-Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant-Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant-Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant-Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robin Grant-Hall, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.