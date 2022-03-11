Dr. Robin Erickson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Erickson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robin Erickson, PHD is a Counselor in West Palm Beach, FL.
West Palm Beach Office2151 45th St Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 312-5288
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Prime Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Erickson has been helping me with my depression and marriage issues for over a year. I look forward to our appointments, even though they’re further apart these days because my outlook has improved greatly, thanks to her guidance and input. She’s reminded me of the tools I have and helped me change my perspective when I’m not seeing things clearly. She lets me vent and then helps me find the reason behind my feelings. She’s fun too and has a great sense of humor!
- Counseling
- English
- Barry Univ
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
