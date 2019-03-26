Robin Eldib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Eldib, NP
Offers telehealth
Robin Eldib, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Robin Eldib works at
Indy Wellness Center4510 W 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 427-5366
- Aetna
- Sagamore Health Network
I've seen Robin for over a year. I absolutely adore her. She is professional and friendly. She takes time to listen and never rushes through an appointment. I have recommended her to several of my friends and anyone looking for an alternative to traditional medical approach.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619947710
Robin Eldib accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Eldib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Eldib works at
6 patients have reviewed Robin Eldib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Eldib.
