Robin Downs, MA
Overview
Robin Downs, MA is a Christian Counselor in Newtown, PA.
Robin Downs works at
Locations
Robin Downs and Associates2189 2nd Street Pike, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (609) 247-4343Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Faith based counseling at its best! Robin has worked with me through a trauma with the bible as our reference point. Each session begins and ends with pray. Robins knowledge in dealing with trauma is extensive. Her ability to not only interpret the situation but refer one to chapter and verse is a blessing that God has bestowed on her and her clientele.
About Robin Downs, MA
- Christian Counseling
- English
- 1467618041
