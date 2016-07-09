See All Counselors in Lake Charles, LA
Robin Daugereau, MALPC is a Counselor in Lake Charles, LA. 

Robin Daugereau works at Mental Connections of Southwest LLC, Lake Charles, LA in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mental Connections of Southwest LLC
    127 Williamsburg St Bldg E, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 376-0136
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Rape Trauma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 09, 2016
    Ms. Daugereau has been my family's therapist since she was doing her residency at McNeese's Dore' Clinic. She started by seeing my daughter and has seen my whole family over the last 9 years. She provides quality care for whatever our need has been and is an A+ therapist. It's easy to trust her when you see how much she cares for her clients.
    Shari Davis in Lake Charles, LA — Jul 09, 2016
    About Robin Daugereau, MALPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    Undergraduate School
    • McNeese State University
    Robin Daugereau, MALPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Daugereau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robin Daugereau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Daugereau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Daugereau works at Mental Connections of Southwest LLC, Lake Charles, LA in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Robin Daugereau’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Robin Daugereau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Daugereau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Daugereau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Daugereau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

