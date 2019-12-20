Robin Dale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Dale, PA-C
Overview
Robin Dale, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT.
Robin Dale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Utah School of Medicine50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 587-4888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Robin Dale?
Dr. Dale was very professional and efficient. I connected with her through Intermountain Connect Care and after reviewing my answers and learning my symptoms, she knew right away what problem I had and what I should do to get better. Excellent service!
About Robin Dale, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053537928
Frequently Asked Questions
Robin Dale accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Robin Dale works at
7 patients have reviewed Robin Dale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Dale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.