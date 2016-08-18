Robin Cook, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Robin Cook, FNP
Offers telehealth
Robin Cook, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC.
Robin Cook works at
Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe1995 Wellness Blvd Ste 110 Bldg B, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (704) 951-1246
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Robin has been our son Chance's doctor for 12 years and 3 months without her we would have never made it this far he was a 1lb baby and she has done over and beyond her call of duty to make sure his medical needs have been met ever since his first visit, my husband and I also have moved our medical needs to her as well she is one of the best anywhere to be found.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1043273493
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Robin Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Robin Cook accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Robin Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Robin Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.