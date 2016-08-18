See All Family Doctors in Monroe, NC
Robin Cook, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robin Cook, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. 

Robin Cook works at Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe
    1995 Wellness Blvd Ste 110 Bldg B, Monroe, NC 28110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1246
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Robin Cook, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1043273493
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Cook, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Robin Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Robin Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Robin Cook works at Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Robin Cook’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Robin Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

