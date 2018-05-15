Dr. Billings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Billings, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Billings, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Billings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michigan Neurodevelopment Center2150 Butterfield Dr Ste 110, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 935-4085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Billings?
Dr. Billings evaluated my oldest son when he was 8 years old and diagnosed him with dyslexia. His understanding of dyslexia and what to do about it were so helpful for my son that we chose to bring our other 3 children to him when they began to struggle. Our entire family, including my husband and I all have dyslexia. We have found that he really "gets it." His advocacy for our children made all the difference. They are thriving!
About Dr. Robin Billings, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508854522
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan - DMC/Wayne State University (GME)
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Grand Valley State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Billings accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billings works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.