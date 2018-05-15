See All Psychologists in Troy, MI
Adolescent Psychology
4 (12)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robin Billings, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Billings works at Michigan Neurodevelopment Center in Troy, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Neurodevelopment Center
    2150 Butterfield Dr Ste 110, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 935-4085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Development of Written Expression Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dyslexia
Family Psychotherapy
Learning Disabilities
Neuropsychological Testing
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Personality Disorders
Psychological Testing
Reading Disorders
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    M. Morgan in Troy — May 15, 2018
    About Dr. Robin Billings, PHD

    • Adolescent Psychology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508854522
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital of Michigan - DMC/Wayne State University (GME)
    • Children's Hospital of Michigan
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Grand Valley State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Billings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Billings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Billings works at Michigan Neurodevelopment Center in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Billings’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Billings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

