Robin Bennett, LCSW-C

Counseling
3.5 (2)
Overview

Robin Bennett, LCSW-C is a Counselor in Westminster, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    15 E Main St Ste 224A, Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848-5155
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2018
    Our family has relied on Robin Bennett for years. She has helped us through both family and 2 rounds of adolescent/teen issues. We tried taking our daughter to a few counselors before Ms. Bennett and they just weren't a good fit for her. Our children trust and respect her. We have been impressed by her professionalism as well as her ability to work with different issues & personalIties. She has also been a great reference to community resources when needed. We recommend her wholeheartedl
    — Jan 12, 2018
    About Robin Bennett, LCSW-C

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407974785
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robin Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Robin Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Robin Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robin Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robin Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robin Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

