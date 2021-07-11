See All Counselors in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD

Counseling
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD is a Counselor in Kennewick, WA. 

Dr. Valdez works at Valdez and Associates, LLC in Kennewick, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valdez and Associates, LLC
    Valdez and Associates, LLC
100 N Morain St Ste 201, Kennewick, WA 99336
(509) 543-7253

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245384353
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valdez works at Valdez and Associates, LLC in Kennewick, WA. View the full address on Dr. Valdez’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

