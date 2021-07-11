Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD is a Counselor in Kennewick, WA.
Dr. Valdez works at
Locations
-
1
Valdez and Associates, LLC100 N Morain St Ste 201, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 543-7253
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdez?
I am a 35 y/o single mom going through a tumultuous divorce with a very controlling ex who created a lot of trauma that was affecting my quality of life in a deep way. I have 3 young children and came from a family who was similar to my ex - very emotionally abusive. Dr. Valdez saved my life in many ways! I was walking around in life with so much unresolved trauma and I had no idea how to fix it, I had searched for answers for so long to feel at peace and at ease to live my life happily with my children and move on from my toxic family and ex - Dr. Valdez was the missing piece! I am so so grateful I found him, he is a brilliant therapist who is extremely good at listening, guiding, and identifying the deepest trauma so that I can HEAL THEM ALL. I NO LONGER live in a triggered state, I am happy. Dr. Valdez is one of a kind. If you are ready to heal your deepest traumas (whether you see them or not) he is the amazing professional to get you there! Without a doubt, I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Roberto Valdez, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1245384353
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdez works at
Dr. Valdez speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Valdez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.