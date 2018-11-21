See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Roberto Carillo Jr, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Overview

Roberto Carillo Jr, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Roberto Carillo Jr works at Bluepoint Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danka K Michaels MD PC
    7373 Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 869-6190
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Roberto Carillo Jr, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790916575
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roberto Carillo Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roberto Carillo Jr works at Bluepoint Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Roberto Carillo Jr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Roberto Carillo Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roberto Carillo Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roberto Carillo Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roberto Carillo Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

