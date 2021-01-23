See All Counselors in Scottsdale, AZ
Overview

Roberta Zatkowsky, LPC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Roberta Zatkowsky works at OCD Spectrum Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OCD Spectrum Clinic
    11270 N 129th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 451-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dermatillomania Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hoarding Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hoarding
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2021
    I finished treatment with Roberta and she changed me and my husbands lives. I had been to dozens of therapists before Roberta, without proper treatment and with no results. Seeing an OCD specialist like Roberta who has specific training in ERP is worth every single dollar, because getting the proper treatment is crucial in recovery. I could not say enough good things about Roberta and the journey she took with me. I was so imprisoned by my OCD and I now feel free and able to live again, which is something I haven't experienced since I was a young child. Roberta is compassionate, experienced and personable. She always welcomed me to bring my husband when I wanted him there for support and for him to understand how to best support me in my treatment. She is normal, relatable and I felt comfortable telling her my most horrible ocd fears and obsessions. I never felt judged or misunderstood, and quite opposite felt understood and normal for the first time in my life. Highly recommend !!!
    About Roberta Zatkowsky, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    NPI Number
    • 1295169027
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

