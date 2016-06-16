Roberta Shepard-Mardocco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roberta Shepard-Mardocco, NP
Overview
Roberta Shepard-Mardocco, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Roberta Shepard-Mardocco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Immune Recovery and Welleness, PC2122 N Craycroft Rd Ste 112, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 791-0100
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roberta Shepard-Mardocco?
Bobbie takes time to listen and observe carefully. Her expertise and attention to detail ensures excellent care and individualized treatment.
About Roberta Shepard-Mardocco, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225142417
Frequently Asked Questions
Roberta Shepard-Mardocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roberta Shepard-Mardocco works at
4 patients have reviewed Roberta Shepard-Mardocco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roberta Shepard-Mardocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roberta Shepard-Mardocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roberta Shepard-Mardocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.