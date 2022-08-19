Roberta Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roberta Barnes, MFT
Overview
Roberta Barnes, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA.
Roberta Barnes works at
Locations
-
1
Redlands Psychological Inc.1210 Nevada St Ste 101, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 793-8312
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Encouraging and friendly, experienced and caring, thoughtful and helpful. All the things you want in a therapist. Plus, great herbal tea!
About Roberta Barnes, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1114952652
Frequently Asked Questions
Roberta Barnes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roberta Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Roberta Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roberta Barnes.
