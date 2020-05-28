Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoboski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Locations
The Smilesavers, Dr John J Mrozek & Associates7017 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638 Directions (708) 458-7700
Family Chiropractic Care, SC54a Orland Square Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 458-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr. Zoboski during the last couple of months. Dr. Zoboski is personable and informed me in detail as to what type of treatment I was receiving and why. My treatment work and I will continue to see him when needed. I have already recommended him to family and friends.
About Dr. Robert Zoboski, DC
- Chiropractic
- 30 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1356321079
Education & Certifications
- 2011
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoboski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoboski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoboski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoboski works at
Dr. Zoboski speaks Polish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoboski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoboski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoboski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoboski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.