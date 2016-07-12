Overview

Dr. Robert Zagar, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine.



Dr. Zagar works at Dr. Robert John Zagar PC in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.