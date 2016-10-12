Dr. Zachary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Zachary, PHD
Dr. Robert Zachary, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Donald C. Mccann Ph.d. P.c.21 Lynn Batts Ln Ste 11, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 829-1994
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
My name is Michael Welch, and I am 21 years old, and Currently live in New York. I had lived in San Antonio in the year of 2006, I was 11 at the time, and Dr. Robert Zachary was my therapist. When I would see him, he always taught me ways on how to cope with my anger, and how to manage my depression. I take his advice on, even to this day, and I use it in my daily life. He has inspired me to do the right things, and I will never forget the great things that Dr. Robert Zachary has Taught me.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710909015
Dr. Zachary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zachary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zachary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.