Robert Young

Clinical Psychology
3 (4)
Robert Young is a Clinical Psychologist in Charlottesville, VA. 

Robert Young works at Charlottesville Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Charlottesville, VA.

    Charlottesville Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
    3 Boars Head Ln Ste C6, Charlottesville, VA 22903 (434) 566-0113
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Apr 09, 2022
    Update(4/8/22)-By far the best, most valuable therapy experience I've had in the past 26 years.(1st post 3/22)I find sessions with him very valuable and meaningful. He is kind & responsive to concerns I express. He adapts well when I share that something isn't working for me. He is very understanding &open about his own experiences. He is very funny. I'd never really laughed in therapy before this. He is able to help with a variety of issues I experience. Everything from significant childhood trauma/loss, current issues I experience,& even intimacy difficulties & apprehension I've had. I still have a ways to go, but he is really helping. He is easy to trust. I've shared more with him in the past 4ish months than I did with my last 2 therapists combined. I usually find it difficult to connect with new people, especially if their personality vibe is different than mine, but I feel comfortable being my awkward, shy, nerdy, weird,& rambling self in sessions once I get warmed up to things.
    LCS — Apr 09, 2022
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407155880
