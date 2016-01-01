Dr. Yanney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Yanney, DC
Overview
Dr. Robert Yanney, DC is a Chiropractor in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10100 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 956-0999
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Yanney, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1932185014
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.