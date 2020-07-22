See All Psychiatrists in Jackson, NJ
Robert White, APRN

Psychiatry
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Robert White, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch Affil Hosp and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Robert White works at Psychiatric And Behavioral Services Of New Jersey in Jackson, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatric And Behavioral Services Of New Jersey
    2290 W County Line Rd Ste 105, Jackson, NJ 08527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 759-8700
    Psychiatric and Behavioral Health Services of New
    4345 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 675-3451

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2020
    While it's only been a few months since he started seeing with my son, my wife and I couldn't be more impressed with Dr. White. It's obvious he cares about his patients and is always responsive (always just a phone call or text away) to answer any of our questions or concerns. He is also very careful and thorough in explaining the pros and cons of different medicines. Lastly, we never feel rushed with him, which is more than I can say about most doctors. He is the real deal. Great doctor, great person.
    About Robert White, APRN

    • Psychiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740372606
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers University
    • Rutgers Med Sch Affil Hosp
    • The College of New Jersey
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Robert White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Robert White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Robert White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Robert White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Robert White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Robert White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

