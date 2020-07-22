Robert White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Robert White, APRN
Overview
Robert White, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch Affil Hosp and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Robert White works at
Locations
Psychiatric And Behavioral Services Of New Jersey2290 W County Line Rd Ste 105, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 759-8700
Psychiatric and Behavioral Health Services of New4345 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 675-3451
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
While it's only been a few months since he started seeing with my son, my wife and I couldn't be more impressed with Dr. White. It's obvious he cares about his patients and is always responsive (always just a phone call or text away) to answer any of our questions or concerns. He is also very careful and thorough in explaining the pros and cons of different medicines. Lastly, we never feel rushed with him, which is more than I can say about most doctors. He is the real deal. Great doctor, great person.
About Robert White, APRN
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University
- Rutgers Med Sch Affil Hosp
- The College of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
