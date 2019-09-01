See All Clinical Psychologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University.

Dr. Weiner works at Mind-Body Wellness Center of Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert H Weiner Ph.d. PC
    8499 Greenville Ave Ste 106, Dallas, TX 75231 (214) 503-1441
    Robert Weiner
    1485 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX 75080 (214) 503-1441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 01, 2019
    Dr. Weiner is a thoughtful practitioner who will listen to your needs and desires and truly cares about your well-being. He walked me through numerous therapy modalities (HRV biofeedback, EMDR, acupuncture, etc.) to find the ones that resonated with me. After just a couple visits I was seeing real lasting change — less anxiety, normalized blood pressure, no more racing heart, and an overall much calmer disposition. Highly recommend him to anyone who is serious about improving their well-being (and willing to put in the effort to do so).
    Whitney — Sep 01, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669562799
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Beach VA Hosp
    • Texas Tech University
    • Northwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Weiner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

